Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells 1,363 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $23,702.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,764.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, James Michael Matlock sold 1,089 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $19,362.42.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,758,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 69.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 15.6% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 551,493 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.32.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Further Reading

