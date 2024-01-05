Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $56,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 352,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,903.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Venu Venugopal sold 28,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $58,880.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Venu Venugopal bought 980 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $7,967.40.

On Friday, November 17th, Venu Venugopal sold 10,733 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $149,081.37.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Venu Venugopal sold 10,197 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $140,106.78.

On Friday, November 3rd, Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $338,496.00.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $184.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 58.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1,347.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

