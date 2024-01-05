Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CAO Sells 2,643 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $22,095.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,195.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 78.7% during the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,395,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 70.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 960,540 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 81.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 838,243 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

