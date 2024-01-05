Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells 12,278 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $102,644.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,278.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE ZUO opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. Zuora’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
ZUO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
