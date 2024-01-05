Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells 12,278 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $102,644.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,278.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ZUO opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. Zuora’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,742,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after buying an additional 822,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,005,000 after acquiring an additional 343,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zuora by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,144,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zuora by 14.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after purchasing an additional 406,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

