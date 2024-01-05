InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 6,048.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,048.75 ($77.02).

A number of analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,200 ($91.68) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($82.77) to GBX 6,000 ($76.40) in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

LON:IHG opened at GBX 7,096 ($90.36) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,545.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,457.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,036.68. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,988 ($63.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,214 ($91.86).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

