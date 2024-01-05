International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
International Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.94. International Bancshares has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $54.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares
In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,248,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,238,903.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,150. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Bancshares
International Bancshares Company Profile
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
