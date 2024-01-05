International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.94. International Bancshares has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $54.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,248,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,248,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,238,903.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,150. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Bancshares

International Bancshares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,038,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12,079.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 282,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 280,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 330.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 260,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

