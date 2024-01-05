Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 307,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

