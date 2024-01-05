Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 141.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

