Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitation Homes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 141.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,074,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 120,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

