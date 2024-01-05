InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

About InVivo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

