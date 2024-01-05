InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIVGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

