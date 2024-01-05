Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,331 shares of company stock worth $2,460,082. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.68.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

