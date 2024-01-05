iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 104,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $469.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $380.53 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

