iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVV stock opened at $469.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $457.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.87. The stock has a market cap of $363.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $380.53 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

