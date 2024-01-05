iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $100.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.