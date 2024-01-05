Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.64

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 37177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,787.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $636,257.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,047 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,642.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,488,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,025,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 448,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 320,633 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Featured Stories

