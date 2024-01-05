J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,228 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.74 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.