J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $81.48 and a 1-year high of $100.96.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

