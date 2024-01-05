J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,915,000 after buying an additional 828,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

