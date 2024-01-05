J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 377 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

