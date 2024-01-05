J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

