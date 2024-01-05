Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.5 days.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $10.49 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 730.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon purchased 849,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,988,642.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 849,854 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,642.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,649,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,268 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,838,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

