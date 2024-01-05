Jason Phipps Sells 9,574 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $426,330.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,085.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 5,220.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Ciena by 912.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,564,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth $77,883,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after buying an additional 1,565,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet raised Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

