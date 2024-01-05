Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.56.

JAZZ stock opened at $124.35 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $160.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 141.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after buying an additional 273,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after buying an additional 222,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after buying an additional 218,893 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 684,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 206,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

