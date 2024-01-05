Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $124.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $160.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.