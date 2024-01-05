Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades CACI International (NYSE:CACI) to Hold

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $375.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.09.

Shares of CACI opened at $314.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.02 and its 200-day moving average is $329.39. CACI International has a 12 month low of $275.79 and a 12 month high of $359.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

