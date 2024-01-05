Jefferies Financial Group Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $182.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $157.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $178.75 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $126.24 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.78.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 353,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

