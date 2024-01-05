Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $148.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

