John Joseph Giamatteo Sells 29,862 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackBerry Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BB opened at $3.26 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 17.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.