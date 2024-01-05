Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $56.72 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,038 shares of company stock worth $10,836,433. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.