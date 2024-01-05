Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.49. The company has a market cap of $386.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

