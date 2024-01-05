Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.63 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The company has a market capitalization of $386.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.49.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.