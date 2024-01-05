Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.63 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $386.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.49.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

