JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

YY opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. JOYY has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.44.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JOYY by 135.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 11.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in JOYY by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after buying an additional 81,581 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

