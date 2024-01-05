JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

JEPI opened at $54.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

