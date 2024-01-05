Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $3.60 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

Jumia Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:JMIA opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,694 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

