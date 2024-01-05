Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Insider Sells £15,013.40 in Stock

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report) insider Jörg Gerbig sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,385 ($17.64), for a total transaction of £15,013.40 ($19,118.04).
Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 1,188 ($15.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.49 and a beta of 1.06. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 889.72 ($11.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,456.22 ($31.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,203.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,164.31.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Just Eat Takeaway.com
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.