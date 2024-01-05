Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Insider Sells £15,013.40 in Stock

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report) insider Jörg Gerbig sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,385 ($17.64), for a total transaction of £15,013.40 ($19,118.04).

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 1,188 ($15.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.49 and a beta of 1.06. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 889.72 ($11.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,456.22 ($31.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,203.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,164.31.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

