JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JX Luxventure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JX Luxventure stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 131,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 22.24% of JX Luxventure as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

JX Luxventure Price Performance

Shares of JXJT opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. JX Luxventure has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

About JX Luxventure

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Contract Manufacturing, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce. It provides packaged group tour services online through the 51books.com platform; and engages in the offline wholesale of health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars, as well as online.

