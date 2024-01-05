KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several analysts recently commented on KBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,253,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99,020 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in KBR by 2.5% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 1.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,198,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,935,000 after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KBR opened at $54.07 on Friday. KBR has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.18%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

