Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

