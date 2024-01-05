Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,786 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,612,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,959,000 after buying an additional 118,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after buying an additional 297,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kennametal by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KMT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Kennametal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.60 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.