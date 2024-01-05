Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 635.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292,926 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kenvue were worth $53,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $223,124,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $164,895,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $135,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

