Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KDP. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

