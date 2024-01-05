Kevin Rendino Buys 4,735 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Rendino acquired 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,605.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 862,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,669.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Kevin Rendino bought 5,100 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Kevin Rendino purchased 28,768 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $130,606.72.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 9.9 %

SNCR opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.63. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 768,534 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 667.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

