KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEY

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 78.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,148 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 57.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.