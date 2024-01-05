KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $17.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEY

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.