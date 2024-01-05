Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 843,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KSFTF opened at $3.75 on Friday. Kingsoft has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

Kingsoft Company Profile

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

