Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $199,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,359 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.90 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

