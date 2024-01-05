Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $101,000 in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in StealthGas by 1,712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 377,982 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in StealthGas by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 287,859 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in StealthGas by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,505,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 273,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in StealthGas by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,096,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 154,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

GASS opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. StealthGas Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.33.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

