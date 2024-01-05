Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO increased its stake in Allstate by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALL opened at $148.50 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

