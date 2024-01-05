Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

